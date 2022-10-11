Taco Bell Just Hinted At The Return Of This Fan-Favorite With A Twist
Fast-food eateries are constantly rolling out new and exciting meals for customers to try, though none may be more intriguing than the dishes that debut at Taco Bell. Despite retiring its "Think Outside The Bun" slogan back in 2012, the chain still very much seems to be abiding by the mantra, as evidenced by a number of items that have graced the menu in recent years such as the Naked Chicken Chalupa, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the short-lived Big Cheez-It Tostada.
With these entrees in mind, we think it's safe to say that T-Bell's team of food developers are quite a creative bunch. However, if the successful return of the Mexican Pizza has shown us anything, it's that many customers are yearning to sink their teeth into old menu faves as opposed to something shiny and new. In fact, just yesterday, one Bellhead took to Reddit to share their excitement over being able to "finagle" their order to re-create the chain's discontinued Smothered Burrito. "It's like it's 2016 again and I couldn't be happier," the Redditor said.
Luckily, it seems that Taco Bell execs have caught onto their patrons' desire to scarf down some of its beloved meals of yesteryear again. In addition to the Mexican Pizza, the brand also brought back Grilled Cheese Burritos this year and will be re-releasing Enchiritos next month. Just today, the restaurant hinted that another fan-favorite menu item will soon be making a comeback — and with an exciting twist, at that.
Nacho Fries are coming back to Taco Bell
The release of Nacho Fries in January 2018 was Taco Bell's "most successful product launch in company history," according to the chain's website, and yet, the California-based eatery still discontinued them just four months after they debuted. Since then, the seasoned potato sticks and their nacho cheese dipping sauce have been doing a dance with both T-Bell's menu and the hearts of fans, coming and going on eight separate occasions throughout the last four years (via Mental Floss). Now, it looks like that count is about to go up again, as the chain just teased yet another return of Nacho Fries on Twitter.
A post shared to the company's account this afternoon featured a seven-second clip in which a container of Nacho Fries could be seen getting dumped out onto a tray. "Your favorite returns with a hot new twist," read the text overlay on the graphic, leading to some speculation in the tweet's replies. "Sooo fire frys?????" one Twitter user asked, while another theorized that the "lava sauce" from the eatery's gone-but-not-forgotten "volcano menu" would be a part of the Nacho Fries' upcoming return.
While both are good guesses, food blogger Markie Devo revealed in an Instagram post last month that TRUFF sauce will be the "hot twist" that Taco Bell just teased. The spicy sauce will be featured in a dish called Loaded Truff Nacho Fries and will be available along with regular Nacho Fries starting October 13.