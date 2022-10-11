Taco Bell Just Hinted At The Return Of This Fan-Favorite With A Twist

Fast-food eateries are constantly rolling out new and exciting meals for customers to try, though none may be more intriguing than the dishes that debut at Taco Bell. Despite retiring its "Think Outside The Bun" slogan back in 2012, the chain still very much seems to be abiding by the mantra, as evidenced by a number of items that have graced the menu in recent years such as the Naked Chicken Chalupa, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the short-lived Big Cheez-It Tostada.

With these entrees in mind, we think it's safe to say that T-Bell's team of food developers are quite a creative bunch. However, if the successful return of the Mexican Pizza has shown us anything, it's that many customers are yearning to sink their teeth into old menu faves as opposed to something shiny and new. In fact, just yesterday, one Bellhead took to Reddit to share their excitement over being able to "finagle" their order to re-create the chain's discontinued Smothered Burrito. "It's like it's 2016 again and I couldn't be happier," the Redditor said.

Luckily, it seems that Taco Bell execs have caught onto their patrons' desire to scarf down some of its beloved meals of yesteryear again. In addition to the Mexican Pizza, the brand also brought back Grilled Cheese Burritos this year and will be re-releasing Enchiritos next month. Just today, the restaurant hinted that another fan-favorite menu item will soon be making a comeback — and with an exciting twist, at that.