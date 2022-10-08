Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
In a press release, Taco Bell explained that fans could vote for either the Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco in the app, and one of these items would be temporarily returning to menus in 2022. The Double Decker Taco was made up of a soft tortilla filled with beans, which was wrapped around a hard-shell taco filled with beef, lettuce, and cheese, and this was taken off the menu in 2019. The restaurant chain took Enchiritos off the menu in 2013, and it's got plenty of red sauce and cheese covering a soft tortilla filled with beef, beans, and onions.
In a recent tweet, Taco Bell announced that the winning item was the Enchirito, which will be available on menus beginning November 17. Although customers can only order the Enchirito for a limited time, Taco Bell hasn't given an official end date for the promotion.
Not all fans are thrilled about the return of Taco Bell's Enchirito
Loyal Taco Bell customers have a lot of opinions on their favorite products. For instance, the Taco Bell product Reddit wants to bring back is the spicy lava sauce. So how do people feel about the returning Enchirito? While some Twitter users were enthusiastic about the win, others are still craving the Double Decker Taco.
Responding to Taco Bell's tweet, Enchirito fan @donyelle4 wrote, "Let's keep my sweet baby on the menu permanently!!! One of the best items ever! So excited to enjoy this yummy delicious goodness very soon!" On the other hand, @Kanected seemed disappointed with the outcome, saying, "Can you just bring back the double decker taco anyway? Literally all the needed items to make them are ALREADY there in the stores......"
Other people pointed out that the original Enchirito had black olives on top, which were missing in the photo Taco Bell posted in its announcement. Additionally, fans chimed in about other beloved discontinued foods, like the Grilled Stuffed Burrito and the Meximelt. The Enchirito is back for now, and perhaps fans will see more returns in the future. After all, Taco Bell did bring back the Mexican Pizza prior to this. Can't wait until November to bite into an Enchirito? Try our copycat Enchirito recipe.