Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback

Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.

In a press release, Taco Bell explained that fans could vote for either the Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco in the app, and one of these items would be temporarily returning to menus in 2022. The Double Decker Taco was made up of a soft tortilla filled with beans, which was wrapped around a hard-shell taco filled with beef, lettuce, and cheese, and this was taken off the menu in 2019. The restaurant chain took Enchiritos off the menu in 2013, and it's got plenty of red sauce and cheese covering a soft tortilla filled with beef, beans, and onions.

In a recent tweet, Taco Bell announced that the winning item was the Enchirito, which will be available on menus beginning November 17. Although customers can only order the Enchirito for a limited time, Taco Bell hasn't given an official end date for the promotion.