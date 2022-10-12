Is Eggo Actually Releasing A Vegan Waffle?

Holy vegan waffles batman! According to The Beet, Eggo will be releasing its first-ever vegan waffle later this year. Making a waffle without eggs sounds like a challenge indeed, as waffles traditionally get their custardy flavor from copious amounts of butter, milk, and eggs. This New York Times recipe for American-style waffles, for example, calls for four eggs. So how did they do it? Eggo worked with a vegan egg made from wheat gluten and soy flour. These are also modeled after an authentic Liège waffle recipe, which uses pearl sugar and yields a more rustic shape rather than a perfect circle or square.

While there's no word yet on whether Eggo will be releasing these new treats on their own or not, they will be hitting shelves later this year as part of a collaboration with fellow Kellog's brand MorningStar Farms. The veggie meat brand and the breakfast champs have joined together to create a new version of their successful 2021 Waffle Day collaboration, a "chicken" and waffles that featured MorningStar Farms Incogmeato chicken and regular Eggo waffles. While the collab was undoubtedly a success, fans expressed disappointment that it wasn't fully plant-based. The new frozen Plant-Based Chick'n and Eggo Liège Style Waffle Sandwich will be completely vegan, offering all plant-based consumers a way to enjoy this American classic. Look for it with the MorningStar Farms products. While the product won't be out until later this year, we can confirm some of the select retailers where you can find it will be Walmart, Target, and Ralph's (via Food Beast).