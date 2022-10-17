The Fan-Favorite Sam's Club Event Members Won't Want To Miss

Like Costco, Sam's Club offers membership options to shoppers in exchange for exclusive access to its myriad of products at competitive prices. In addition to its lower pricing for bulk buys, there are other perks to being a Sam's Club Reward member. Members of the Club, according to its website, are provided curbside pickup, members-only fuel savings, and access to their tire and battery center, while members of the Plus program also receive things like pharmacy and optical savings, and free shipping.

And while they have been known to celebrate the holidays with festive, seasonal desserts like the Kentucky Woods Bourbon Barrel Cake or pre-assembled Gingerbread House Kits, another traditional perk is making its way back into stores. Sam's Club is predicting the event will be a hit amongst its customers, and we can see why, as the store is bringing in free samples. The concept is not quite the same as Costco's year-round free samples, but shoppers will surely enjoy it just as much. Sam's Club Taste of Sam's is back, and Supermarket News says the three-day event has previously offered 50+ holiday food samples to its members. This year, you can expect massive changes.