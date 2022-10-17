TikTok Thinks This Food Critic Dog Is Possessed By Gordon Ramsay

One of the many, many things we love about dogs is the fact that they are generally not the most finicky of eaters. If you're upset by the fact that your culinary creations are rejected time and time again by your friends and family, try whipping up some homemade doggie treats (making sure not to include any canine-harmful ingredients, of course) and you may be met with a far more enthusiastic reception.

Well, unless you're setting your pup up to make a funny TikTok video, that is. One pomsky owner recently filmed themselves offering their pup a snack of diced peas and carrots, which is, okay, not the type of thing guaranteed to tempt the palate of the pickiest pooch. Still, the lovely Miss Sapphie gobbled it right up, but it's her "reaction" when her person told her "Let us know how this is ... you gotta be a good food critic, okay?" that gave commenters the giggles.

For some, it also brought to mind another food critic who's not shy when it comes to expressing his opinions about the viral food fads he doesn't care for.