The Cake Boss Is Behind A Pizza ATM With $10 Slices

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Cake Boss, aka Buddy Valastro, is known for his eponymous reality TV show, his large Italian family, and, of course, his stunning desserts. The Cake Boss earned his title by working 18-hour days, scrubbing the floors, and leading his employees with his work ethic. Valastro has built an empire, with 12 Carlo's Bakery locations in the United States and one international location in Brazil, according to the company website. The bakery focuses on desserts, including the infamous lobster tail pastry and rainbow cake, Italian butter cookies, and custom cakes.

The Cake Boss knows his way around baked goods, but it's his Italian heritage that influences his cooking style. In 2012, Valastro released his Italian-American cookbook, "Cooking Italian with the Cake Boss." In it, he shared recipes that had been passed down from his grandmother and some of his favorite American Italian dishes (per Amazon). He incorporated his family recipes into his business empire, opening Buddy V's Ristorante, an Italian American restaurant. His Vegas outpost did so well that Valastro followed up by opening The Boss Cafe, featuring homemade mozzarella.

Valastro also opened PizzaCake, a restaurant celebrating an Italian-American staple: pizza. Seeing as Las Vegas operates 24/7, Valastro wanted people to be able to indulge in hot, fresh pizza at any time of the day.