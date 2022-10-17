Disneyland's Returning Festive Foods Marketplace Brings Merry Magic
It's no secret Disney does it up big for the holidays. This year, Disney's Festival of the Holidays will be returning to Disneyland's California Adventure Park between November 11 and January 8, 2023. The festival celebrates winter holidays Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day with a full-scale line-up of Disneyfied seasonal spirit that includes live musical performances and holiday-themed Disney parades including Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party.
While seasonal fare will be served celebrating these holidays throughout the parks, one of the best parts (we think, anyway) of the Festival of the Holidays is the Festive Foods Marketplace. It's worth noting that holiday treats are on offer throughout both California Adventure and at select resort hotels. However, the vast preponderance of holiday fare is available at California Adventure.
A more in-depth guide is to come in November, but in the meantime, here's what we know about the Festive Foods Marketplace, plus a tip that'll help since Disney food prices might get more expensive.
More than just seasonal fare at Disney
Disney's Festive Foods Marketplace, part of the Festival of the Holidays at California Adventure, is more than just holiday-themed foods at Disney. It's a high-caliber dining experience at Disney, as our Exclusive Tour of the Disney Festival of the Holidays last year showed you.
Likewise, as we showed you last year, it's a good idea to buy the Sip and Savor Pass, which entitles you to eight menu items or non-alcoholic beverages from any of the Festive Foods locations. The eight coupons can be shared between friends and family.
While Disney has yet to release the exact details for this year's Festive Foods Marketplace, we know for sure that it includes nine different kiosks celebrating the holidays of the Festival, and dessert cart Visions of Sugar Plums (per Disney Parks).
Other kiosks expected back in 2022 include Brews & Bites, which stocks a variety of seasonal beers; Merry Mashups; Holiday Duets; and Favorite Things, which serves up warming classics like Holiday Stuffing Mac & Cheese and Chana Masala with Grilled Garlic Naan (via Disney Food Blog).
A Twist on Tradition, like it promises, serves up traditional holiday fare, but Disneyfied — like a Reimagined Beef Brisket Wellington and Reuben Potato Bites with Rye Toast Crumble. Other kiosks include Winter Sliderland, Making Spirits Bright, Grandma's Recipes, and Paradise Garden Grill, a place for entrees in this giant holiday tasting menu.