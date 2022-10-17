Disneyland's Returning Festive Foods Marketplace Brings Merry Magic

It's no secret Disney does it up big for the holidays. This year, Disney's Festival of the Holidays will be returning to Disneyland's California Adventure Park between November 11 and January 8, 2023. The festival celebrates winter holidays Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day with a full-scale line-up of Disneyfied seasonal spirit that includes live musical performances and holiday-themed Disney parades including Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party.

While seasonal fare will be served celebrating these holidays throughout the parks, one of the best parts (we think, anyway) of the Festival of the Holidays is the Festive Foods Marketplace. It's worth noting that holiday treats are on offer throughout both California Adventure and at select resort hotels. However, the vast preponderance of holiday fare is available at California Adventure.

A more in-depth guide is to come in November, but in the meantime, here's what we know about the Festive Foods Marketplace, plus a tip that'll help since Disney food prices might get more expensive.