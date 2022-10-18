Will Inflation Affect The Price Of AriZona Iced Tea's 99-Cent Deal?

It's no secret inflation has been pummeling food prices for much of 2022. According to the Consumer Price Index, prices overall in September were up 8.2% over what they were in September 2021. Prices for "food at home," such as that purchased at the grocery store or convenience store, are up a solid 13% over what they were a year ago. Many grocery staples have famously increased in price, such as how egg prices are through the roof for the third time this year. Big brands are feeling the pinch, too. Fast food giant McDonald's even raised its prices, and did away with its long-standing dollar drink deal, claiming it was no longer supportable (per Wall Street Journal).

While Mickey D's raised prices outright, other brands have turned to the sticky practice of "shrinkflation" to combat inflation. Shrinkflation, according to CNBC, is "when consumer products get smaller in weight, size or quantity while their prices stay the same or even increase," with the idea being that consumers are less likely to notice a drop in net weight or item count than they are to notice a higher price, according to NPR.

So which of these practices can we expect to see from canned iced tea company AriZona, whose 99-cent price has come under fire as prices skyrocket around it?