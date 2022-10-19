Instagram Is Not Having Dunkin's 'Negroni Sbagliato' Riff

Whether you like it or not, you're probably very familiar with the Negroni Sbagliato if you've perused any corner of the internet within the last two weeks. Otherwise known as a "broken" or "mistaken" Negroni, the cocktail — which replaces the gin found in a traditional Negroni with a sparkling wine like prosecco (via Wine Enthusiast) — has been at the forefront of many netizens' minds thanks to an interview clip shared to TikTok on October 1 in which "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy describes the "stunning" beverage to their co-star, Olivia Cooke, after being asked what their drink of choice is.

The video has since gone viral, picking up over 20.4 million views, as of this writing, while Google searches for the cocktail have increased 501%, according to The Spirit Business. As often is the case these days, the soundbite has also sparked the creativity of many others on the world wide web, who have, in turn, created thousands of new social media posts inspired by the exchange. Even Dunkin's social media team hopped on the trend in an Instagram post this week that featured a photo of one of its fan-favorite coffee beverages surrounded by candles and miniature pumpkins.

"What's your drink of choice? A Peanut Butter Cup Iced Macchiato ... I was gonna say the same thing .. .And spooky candles ... Oo ... With pumpkins next to it ... Oh stunning," read the caption of the October 17 post – though fans aren't exactly finding the chain's riff on the popular meme to be stunning itself.