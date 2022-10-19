Fresca Mixes It Up With New Canned Cocktails - Exclusive Interview

Right now, Fresca Mixed comes in two varieties, tequila and vodka mixed with Fresca Grapefruit Citrus. Why were those two varieties chosen?

Zandstra: For the first varieties of FRESCA™ Mixed, we chose two flavor profiles that consumers know and love: Vodka Spritz and Tequila Paloma. Both are simple cocktails that fans have been recreating with FRESCA® for years. Vodka and tequila both complement the classic taste of FRESCA® grapefruit soda without overpowering the palate.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. [via CNBC], vodka has been the top-selling spirit in the U.S. since the 1970s. Over recent years, tequila [has become] a close second and could make the leap to push through in the next decade. In [what] is probably not a coincidence, vodka and tequila were the two spirits consumers were most commonly mixing with Fresca soda, so it made sense to go with what consumers prefer. As we grow, we look to evolve our flavor profiles and create a customizable experience for FRESCA® fans.

Are there any plans for additional Fresca canned cocktails, perhaps with some of the additional Fresca flavors? If so, what are the flavors?

Zandstra: FRESCA® fans have gotten creative and shown all the possibilities of cocktails made with the classic soda, so there are many options we are looking at for future releases. We can't say anything just yet, but we're inspired by our fan base and excited for what's to come for FRESCA™ Mixed.

What kind of tequila is used in the drinks, and where is it sourced from?

Zandstra: The Tequila Paloma is made with real blue agave tequila from Mexico.

What kind of vodka is used in the drinks, and where is it sourced from?

Zandstra: The Vodka Spritz contains real American grain vodka distilled 4x for smoothness.

What is your favorite flavor so far?

Zandstra: Tequila Paloma is my favorite. I love a clean, simple, refreshing cocktail, and this delivers in a convenient [ready-to-drink] format. Perhaps more importantly, it is something I can easily share with friends, so everyone can enjoy the great flavor over and over again!