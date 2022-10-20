The Number One Brownie Mistake You're Making, According To Eloise Head - Exclusive

Along with microwave fudge, Eloise Head recommends brownies as a great dessert for novice home bakers to start with. As she said, "Even without any baking experience, brownies are quite foolproof." But they're only foolproof if you pay attention to the instructions. "As long as you follow the recipe properly and let it cool afterward and put it in the fridge, it's hard to go wrong with a brownie."

It's that last part that sometimes gets people into trouble. We get it — the hot pan of brownies smells incredible right when it comes out of the oven, and all you want to do is grab a knife and start cutting portions. However, if you don't have the patience to let the brownies cook through and then cool down fully, you're just going to make a mess. Per Head, "The biggest mistake people make with brownies is they don't cook it for long enough, and they cut it warm and wonder why it all falls apart."

Make sure to cook the brownies for the full time the recipe calls for and then wait for them to cool to room temperature before slicing — even if it can be hard to restrain yourself from digging into a freshly-baked tray of brownies as it cools. If you stick it in the fridge, it'll be out of sight, and maybe you can resist temptation long enough to cut nice, solid brownies that don't disintegrate.

Eloise Head's book, "Baking It Easy," is out now. You can buy it here.