Wells Adams Says He'd Like To See Bachelor Star Grocery Store Joe On 'Best In Dough'

Big news in the Bachelor-verse today. Hulu just shared a reel on its Instagram from an interview with Wells Adams about his new show, "Best in Dough." Adams, who first appeared as a competitor on "The Bachelorette," and later as the bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise," has become a fan favorite among the "Bachelor" audience. Now, Adams has taken on the role of host on "Best in Dough," Hulu's unique new pizza-making competition show which first aired in September.

In the clip, Adams was asked who from the "past, present, future [members] of Bachelor Nation" he would like to have as a competitor on "Best in Dough."

"Grocery Store Joe would be really good on 'Best in Dough'," Adams replied, adding "I think he has his own like pizza sauce line that he's coming out with, or spaghetti sauce line."

Joe Amabile, lovingly nicknamed Grocery Store Joe by fans because he owned a grocery store, was a contestant on "The Bachelorette" a few years back, according to Cosmopolitan. Though he only appeared in one episode, he charmed fans so much he was brought back for "The Bachelor in Paradise." And while he no longer owns a grocery store, Amabile does in fact have his own line of pasta sauce called Sundays with Joe, which fittingly enough can be found in grocery stores across the U.S.