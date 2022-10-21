Pop-Tarts Just Collabed With Tajín For A 'Choose-Your-Own' Flavor Adventure

Tajín is a Mexican spice blend with a zesty kick from a blend of mild chile peppers and lime. According to the company's website, the spice blend was created in Mexico in 1985 and made its way to America in 1993. The spice is quite versatile; some sprinkle it atop the popular corn dish elote, while others add it to guacamole for a tangy kick (per Isabel Eats). One of the most popular ways to eat tajin is mixed with fresh fruit. Tajin's website recommends sprinkling the spice on top of fresh fruit like watermelon and pineapple to enhance the fruit's sweet flavor.

You're likely to find Tajín in a Mexican fruit cup, which typically includes slices of fresh fruit topped with fresh lime juice and Tajín. Chamoy, a sweet, salty, sour, and spicy sauce, is sometimes added to these cups for an extra tangy flavor. The flavor combination of chamoy and fruit is so loved that chamoy gummy candies have become a huge hit. According to NPR, these candies are commonly found in Mexico and Mexican markets. Since fruit, chamoy, and Tajín pair so perfectly together, it's no surprise that Pop-Tarts would partner with the spice brand to enhance its fruit-flavored pastries.