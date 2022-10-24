Here's Why 4,000 Pounds Of Pork Fritters Just Got Recalled
When a food story is part of the news cycle, it makes many people stop and take notice. From the rising food costs to commentary on Whole Foods trends, keeping up with the latest and greatest can feel a little overwhelming. But, when a food recall makes headlines, it is time to head to the kitchen and ensure that an item does not get served on a plate.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates food recalls that do not fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) or the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). All of these organizations send notices regarding recalls. While there are several reasons why a governmental organization or a company may recall an item, the general purpose is to remove a food product that could pose a potential danger due to contamination, a foreign object, or a major allergen.
As reported by Food and Beverage Insider, salmonella and listeria are seeing a spike in recalls in 2022, with 49 food and beverage recalls year to date. In contrast, foreign materials in food have had eight recalls so far this year. While neither scenario is a good one, consumers are acting swiftly to remove those offenders from their home kitchens. For anyone with some pork fritters from AdvancePierre Foods Inc., it might be time to check the label.
These pork fritters are set to be taken off the menu
While many people might have a craving for a pork fritter, it could be a little harder to find. According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter from AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is being pulled due to potential contamination. After restaurant workers reported pieces of hard pieces of plastic within the pork patty, the decision was made to recall the "approximately 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product" produced on June 16, 2022. Although the report is unclear, it appears that this food product was primarily sold to restaurants and food service operators. KTSM.com reports that distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, and Virginia were impacted.
Pork has been a topic of other recent recalls. Bob Evans just recalled "7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination," as reported by NBC4i.com. Earlier this year Thrillist reported that Olympia Meats pulled "862 pounds of ready-to-eat pork deli meat" because of potential allergens and mislabeling from the brand. While food recalls are never a pleasant subject, removing potentially harmful products from the marketplace is vital to ensure a safer food system. The biggest takeaway from any of these advisories is that consumers need to be vigilant with their food purchases. When a food recall announcement makes headlines, it is best to take notice.