Here's Why 4,000 Pounds Of Pork Fritters Just Got Recalled

When a food story is part of the news cycle, it makes many people stop and take notice. From the rising food costs to commentary on Whole Foods trends, keeping up with the latest and greatest can feel a little overwhelming. But, when a food recall makes headlines, it is time to head to the kitchen and ensure that an item does not get served on a plate.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates food recalls that do not fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) or the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). All of these organizations send notices regarding recalls. While there are several reasons why a governmental organization or a company may recall an item, the general purpose is to remove a food product that could pose a potential danger due to contamination, a foreign object, or a major allergen.

As reported by Food and Beverage Insider, salmonella and listeria are seeing a spike in recalls in 2022, with 49 food and beverage recalls year to date. In contrast, foreign materials in food have had eight recalls so far this year. While neither scenario is a good one, consumers are acting swiftly to remove those offenders from their home kitchens. For anyone with some pork fritters from AdvancePierre Foods Inc., it might be time to check the label.