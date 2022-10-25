Trader Joes' New 'Witches Brew' Is Turning Heads On Instagram

It's officially Halloween season and retailers across the country are in full swing with the spooky seasonal merchandise. For example, Aldi has been wowing customers with Halloween-shaped pizzas this month, and last week, someone on Instagram found Costco's Halloween-themed ravioli.

And what better way to spice up witchy season than with a witches brew full of bold spices and seasonings?

According to an Instagram post by @traderjoeslist, a popular account that makes content about unique finds at the retailer, Trader Joe's is now carrying a brand of mulled wine called Witches Brew. Way back at the end of August, Instagram users got a treat (not a trick) with a sneak peak at some of Trader Joe's fall offerings courtesy of food blogger @Markie_devo. While the post contained nearly 20 autumnal items, the spiced wine wasn't one of them — as one user on the original post about the Witches Brew pointed out, it's not a Trader Joe's branded product, but instead comes from a winery called Leelanau Cellars.