Costco Just Confirmed The Return Of Its Holiday Wine Advent Calendar

Advent calendars began as a holiday pastime back in Germany in the mid-19th century (via Mental Floss). Traditionally, the calendars count down from December 1 to December 24 and feature a door every day of the month, behind which is a piece of chocolate. In recent years, Advent calendars have made quite the comeback as a seasonal trend. However, these days, you'll find them in a variety of themes at all different retailers. Aldi has a hot sauce Advent calendar for spice lovers along with a hard seltzer Advent calendar for a boozy twist. Costco also has plenty, from an Advent calendar for your pup to a cheese Advent calendar stocked with all the charcuterie essentials.

Another popular pick at Costco is the wine Advent calendar, which the wholesale retailer just announced on Instagram is back on shelves for the 2022 holiday season. Here are the details on this year's Costco wine Advent calendar, including how to get one for yourself before they sell out.