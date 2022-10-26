Krispy Kreme's First Responders Deal Is Officially Coming Back

While there are so many places to stop and grab a baked good, you can always count on Krispy Kreme to serve the cream of the crop when it comes to doughnuts — no pun intended. From its ethically sourced coffee to its complimentary paper hats, there's no denying the chokehold that Krispy Kreme has on doughnut lovers across the country (via Spoon University). Oh, and let's not forget about the famous "Hot Light," signaling that doughnuts are hot, fresh, and ready to be eaten (although, don't believe this Krispy Kreme Hot Light myth).

As if there weren't already enough reasons to love Krispy Kreme, this North Carolina-based chain is known for offering frequent discounts and promotions. For instance, during graduation season, Krispy Kreme had a sweet deal for graduating seniors: a dozen doughnuts. Earlier this year, the chain also brought back two fan-favorite promotions, the "Beat the Pump" deal — where a dozen doughnuts cost the same as a gallon of gas — and the Hot Light promotion. To continue spreading the love (or should we say, the doughnuts), Krispy Kreme is relaunching its first responders deal to commemorate the brave heroes serving this country (via Business Wire).