The Office's Brian Baumgartner's Strangest Chili Experience - Exclusive

It all started at a hotel restaurant in Pittsburgh. "I was working; I was sitting at the hotel bar by myself, having dinner," says Baumgartner. "I'd finished dinner — I remember I had just finished because of what happened next. I was on my phone or something, and I wasn't really paying attention, but the food had been cleared away. Shortly after that, a bartender came and set food down in front of me. I instinctively looked up and said, 'Oh, no, I've already eaten.' He leaned down and said in this ... '50s noir movie way... 'This is from the woman at the end of the bar.' I looked down, and it was a bowl of chili, and I looked over at her."

The event was surprising to Baumgartner: "Nobody had done that before, so it made me laugh." With the gestures originality it became one of Baumgartner's favorite experiences. "She got a conversation out of me, I'll put it that way," he says.

