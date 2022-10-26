Gordon Ramsay To Appear In TV Special But There's No Kitchen In Sight

Is there ever a time when Gordon Ramsay isn't dominating the news circuit? Whether he's receiving backlash from animal activists for his anti-vegan shtick or going viral for gagging at TikTok food trends, the British celebrity chef, writer, and TV personality is no stranger to the spotlight. From "Hell's Kitchen" to "MasterChef," "Kitchen Nightmares," and countless others, Ramsay is the foul-mouthed centripetal force at the center of some of television's most popular food-based series.

To no one's surprise, Ramsay has returned to the limelight once again this week. Only this time, there's no controversy or cursing (yet). In fact, the news couldn't be more wholesome — a welcome change from the often dubious headlines that sometimes surround his name. According to Digital Spy, Ramsay and his 20-year-old daughter Tilly are set to appear on an episode of "Celebrity Gogglebox" — a spin-off of the original series featuring famous faces.

"Gogglebox" is a British television series that films everyday people in the comforts of their own homes as they provide candid commentary on top-rated shows on British television (per IMDb). So while there are no F-bombs yet, it's safe to assume Ramsay will have some choice words for whatever the father-daughter duo winds up watching.