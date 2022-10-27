Ina Garten And Williams Sonoma Are Joining Forces To Share Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving
A lot of us are probably anticipating our first Thanksgiving as adults this year. Perhaps some will venture back home to the familiar embrace of family and turkey and football. Others might be looking forward to hosting their own celebrations for friends and family, either for the first time or looking to step up their game. No matter your situation, if you're hosting or contributing a dish to the table, "Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten and cookware brand Williams Sonoma will set you up for the perfect Thanksgiving with their new collaboration.
The collaboration is to celebrate Garten's new cookbook titled "Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," where the queen of entertaining outlines "her strategies for making her most satisfying and uncomplicated dinners." There are recipes for make-ahead meals, family dinners everyone will love, and boards you can assemble, like antipasto or breakfast for dinner. Desserts are also featured, because "no meal can be considered dinner without dessert" (via Barefoot Contessa).
This isn't the first time Garten has teamed up with Williams Sonoma. For their 2022 fundraiser, No Kid Hungry, Williams Sonoma worked with Ina and other stars to create a "Tools for Change," product line, with all proceeds from the line going to charity, per Business Wire.
You can attend an Ina Garten-inspired cooking class at Williams Sonoma
According to a statement from Williams Sonoma, Garten shared her tips and tricks for pulling off the perfect Thanksgiving exclusively with the housewares brand. You can find tips on "make-ahead turkey, go-to sides, simple and beautiful Thanksgiving table setting inspiration as well as Ina's strategies for entertaining," on the Williams Sonoma website. The store will also be holding cooking classes as part of its Cook Book Club Event Series. Attendees will learn how to create recipes from Garten's new book, as well as a make-ahead roast turkey, and bourbon chocolate pecan pie (via Businesswire). You'll be able to impress your guests with your Ina Garten-inspired Thanksgiving celebrations.
If you purchase a copy of the cookbook through Williams Sonoma you'll get more than just the cookbook and the Thanksgiving tips — you'll be able to attend one of four virtual book tour events where Garten will talk about filming her series and writing cookbooks. The events will be co-hosted by celebrities like talk show host and actress Drew Barrymore, actress Jennifer Garner, food writer Eric Kim, and chef Andy Baraghani. If you're interested, you can purchase a ticket on the Williams Sonoma website.