Ina Garten And Williams Sonoma Are Joining Forces To Share Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving

A lot of us are probably anticipating our first Thanksgiving as adults this year. Perhaps some will venture back home to the familiar embrace of family and turkey and football. Others might be looking forward to hosting their own celebrations for friends and family, either for the first time or looking to step up their game. No matter your situation, if you're hosting or contributing a dish to the table, "Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten and cookware brand Williams Sonoma will set you up for the perfect Thanksgiving with their new collaboration.

The collaboration is to celebrate Garten's new cookbook titled "Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," where the queen of entertaining outlines "her strategies for making her most satisfying and uncomplicated dinners." There are recipes for make-ahead meals, family dinners everyone will love, and boards you can assemble, like antipasto or breakfast for dinner. Desserts are also featured, because "no meal can be considered dinner without dessert" (via Barefoot Contessa).

This isn't the first time Garten has teamed up with Williams Sonoma. For their 2022 fundraiser, No Kid Hungry, Williams Sonoma worked with Ina and other stars to create a "Tools for Change," product line, with all proceeds from the line going to charity, per Business Wire.