Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs

Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.

Trader Joe's October 2022 product launch included plenty of pumpkin items, like spicy pumpkin samosas and pumpkin bisque soup. Also this year, the chain launched a bevy of new dessert items, because let's be real, no meal is complete without a sweet ending. The new dessert lineup includes its cinnamon roll blondie mix, new and improved pumpkin spiced Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies, and microwaveable pumpkin sticky coffee cakes (via PureWow).

One of the appeals of TJ's premade desserts is just how easy they are to prepare. The brand's beloved tres leches cake comes frozen and only needs to thaw for a few hours at room temperature or overnight in the fridge before it's ready to serve (per Trader Joe's). Trader Joe's has also launched a new frozen dessert that seems to have fans just as hyped.