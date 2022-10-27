Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs
Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
Trader Joe's October 2022 product launch included plenty of pumpkin items, like spicy pumpkin samosas and pumpkin bisque soup. Also this year, the chain launched a bevy of new dessert items, because let's be real, no meal is complete without a sweet ending. The new dessert lineup includes its cinnamon roll blondie mix, new and improved pumpkin spiced Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies, and microwaveable pumpkin sticky coffee cakes (via PureWow).
One of the appeals of TJ's premade desserts is just how easy they are to prepare. The brand's beloved tres leches cake comes frozen and only needs to thaw for a few hours at room temperature or overnight in the fridge before it's ready to serve (per Trader Joe's). Trader Joe's has also launched a new frozen dessert that seems to have fans just as hyped.
Enjoy Italian dessert from the comfort of your home
Trader Joe's Italian custard cream puffs are getting rave reviews from customers. The Good Life France notes that French profiteroles are actually a close relative of Italian cream puffs.
Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist posted a photo of the cream puffs, telling followers to "run' to obtain a box. The cream puffs are filled with vanilla custard and topped with a small dollop of chocolate. The Instagrammer recommends letting the puffs sit at room temperature for about 90 minutes before devouring. The post got numerous comments praising the cream puffs. One user wrote, "They were great right at 90 min thaw....Eat them all right away."
For those who don't live near any Trader Joe's locations but still want to enjoy a cream puff, you can make a cream puff recipe at home. Developing the pâte à choux dough requires some patience, as you should not open the oven while the puffs are cooking. Once the puffs are baked, you can fill them with plain whipped cream or custard, or a flavor of your choice. No matter which kind you eat, it's pretty hard to stop at just one.