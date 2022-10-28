The McDonald's CEO Officially Named The McRib The 'GOAT'

Run out of work and start the car, and get the kids out of school! Work, school, and all daily responsibilities mean nothing when you hear the news that, yes, making its grand return to your local McDonald's is the beloved McRib. Sing, dance, lick the barbeque sauce from your fingers and laugh with glee.

While the above statement is nothing but an exaggeration, the idea that McDonald's famous pork rib sandwich isn't a wildly popular item on the menu isn't too far-fetched in reality. In 2020, for example, South Carolina was voted the number one state in terms of absolutely mc-loving the McRib, followed closely by Utah and Colorado (via ABC 4 News), showing that the sandwich is able to make an impact even in a state known for its delicious Carolina barbecue. Owing to the McRib's popularity is its limited-time exclusivity, which Reader's Digest explains is due to a combination of the price of the pork used to make the sandwich and the fact that, when an item is available for a limited time and in short supply, it makes people want it more. Consider it like an edible collector's item — everyone wants it, and they'll pay any price to get their hands on it.

Perhaps the demand and the fanatic love for the McRib is why McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski praised the pork rib sandwich as the Greatest Of All Time, especially when it comes to bringing home the bacon (or should we say, pork?)