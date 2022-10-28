The Biggest Mistakes You're Making With Steak, According To Robert Irvine - Exclusive

If there's one thing Robert Irvine is known for, it's helping chefs and restaurant owners fix their mistakes in the kitchen. The host of "Restaurant: Impossible" has sealed his claim to fame over more than 20 seasons of the show, saving failing restaurants from the worst fate by imparting his culinary skills and business savvy to small business owners across the country. All the home cooks out there have also been learning from Irvine over the years as well, thanks to his multitude of appearances on Food Network and beyond, his cookbooks, and more.

Irvine's specialty is no doubt crafting healthy meals for a physically fit lifestyle. And while that is predominantly characterized by lean meats and lots of vegetables, that doesn't mean Irvine doesn't enjoy a good steak every now and then — as long as it's done right. He's a huge fan of the lean yet flavorful top sirloin, and he's more than willing to share his expertise so that we can all enjoy a good steak at home whenever the craving hits.

Mashed spoke exclusively with Robert Irvine recently at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, where his signature event was a steak and whiskey tasting. So we made sure to ask the expert for his tips for grilling or searing up a good steak at home, whether there's a cocktail involved or not. Irvine shared what he thinks are the biggest mistakes we're making with steak and explained the simple formula to follow for cooking a perfect piece of meat every time.