Domino's Might Give You Free Pizza For Your Costume Choice This Halloween

Domino's is giving pizza lovers the chance to win free pizza through a special Twitter contest.

In a tweet, the offical @dominos Twitter account wrote, "Okay fiinneee. Tell me what ur gonna be for Halloween, and maybe I'll treat you in ur DMs with some free pizza." No official rules or guidelines were given in the tweet, but it seems that Domino's is leaving its fans to their own devices and hand-picking who gets a free pizza. "I'm going to be sitting at the house watching Halloween movies and eating snacks with my daughter this year," wrote one Twitter user, to which Domino's replied, "Sounds like you might need some pizza for the perfect night in! Check your DMs."

Notably, there doesn't seem to be much rhyme or reason as to who gets a special DM for this prize. Simple responses to the tweet include everything from simple pronouncements about plans to legitimate costume ideas. "You are the backbone of Halloween for the kids! Peep ur DMs," wrote Domino's in response to another user, who originally replied, "A candy giver is what I will be for Halloween."

For what it's worth, one of our writers tweeted a response to Domino's only an hour after its initial posting, but, alas, they haven't gotten a response yet. We're not sure how long Domino's will be running this impromptu giveaway, but if you're hoping to try and take advantage of it, you'd better get on Twitter and start tweeting your costume ideas as soon as you can!