Adam Richman Finally Weighs In On The Shake Shack Versus In-N-Out Debate - Exclusive

When we asked Adam Richman to name his favorite fast food burger, he didn't hesitate for a second before proclaiming, "Shake Shack." This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's a fan of Richman. He grew up in Brooklyn, just one borough over from the original home of Shake Shack, and as an East Coaster through and through, he's staying true to his roots.

"They make one called the ShackMeister that's pretty sexy," Richman told Mashed with a twinkle in his eye. Unfortunately, this monster of a burger — made with a hamburger patty, melted cheese, Shack sauce, and a heaping pile of beer-battered crispy shallots — is a limited-time offering. It debuted in 2015 and made another appearance in 2020, but it's unclear when the ShackMeister might be available again. In the meantime, you can still chow down on jaw-busting options like the Shack Stack, the SmokeShack, the new Hot Ones Burger, and the classic Shack Burger.

This isn't to say he doesn't enjoy In-N-Out every once in a while when he finds himself out West. "I like a Double-Double, Animal Style," he confessed. But it's more than just the burgers that put In-N-Out at a disadvantage for him. "Here's the issue," he said. "Burgers and fries go together like hugs and kisses. In-N-Out fries s*** the bed. I know they're real potato, but they're atrocious. They're so bad." For that reason, Shake Shack — with its perfectly salty crinkle-cut fries — edges out its biggest competitor in Richman's eyes.

