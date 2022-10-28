Guy Fieri Is Giving Away $750 In Halloween Costume Contest
Food Network is composed of a plethora of notable celebrity chefs. From Bobby Flay to Gordon Ramsay and Ina Garten to Rachael Ray, it's safe to say that more than a few culinary experts have made names for themselves on the station. However, only one of the channel's major stars is best known for his style.
Beyond his slew of successful series, numerous restaurants, and signature donkey sauce, one of Guy Fieri's most infamous features is his platinum blonde hair, which he normally wears in a dramatically spiked fashion. When Fieri burst onto the scene in 2006 after winning "Next Food Network Star," he already had his funky 'doo. While filming, viewers got accustomed to Fieri's unique clothing style, specifically his colorful flame bowling shirt, something he insists he actually loathes.
In fact, according to Sporkful, Fieri only made the shirt for his barbecue restaurant that he opened prior to his TV fame. Someone took a photo of him wearing the shirt and shared it with the internet, where it has haunted him ever since. Even though he may not like his stereotyped look, fans continue to eat it up. Amazon even has an extensive Guy Fieri Halloween costume section, replete with products that include the flame shirt, sun visors with spiked hair wigs, steel chain necklaces, and rectangle sunglasses.
This year, Fieri himself is offering quite a large chunk of change for anyone that can pull off the best Guy Fieri.
Show off your best Guy Fieri
On October 28, Guy Fieri announced on Twitter that he plans to give away three $250 gift cards to the winners of his costume contest. Flavortown fans have until the end of 2022 to submit their photos of their Mayor of Flavortown costumes. The winners will be announced on January 1, and what better way to ring in the new year than with some extra cash? While this seems like a fun and novel idea, this is not actually the first time Fieri has called on his fans to dress like him.
In the 17-second video in which Fieri announced this year's contest, he included photos of some of the best costumes from previous years. Predictably, the best-featured costumes highlighted those who made their love for the Mayor of Flavortown most obvious. Although some were more extensive than others, some of the best included: a Guy Fieri fan posing in front of a Guy Fieri portrait with kitchenware in hand, a Fieri impersonator with tongs and donkey sauce, and even a small canine Guy Fieri.
According to Thrillist, the tradition goes back to 2019, when Fieri created a Twitter chain for people to post their best Guy Fieri costumes. He retweeted hundreds of pictures of costumes and even reposted some clever fan videos. In 2021, Fieri announced a contest, in which he chose 10 winners to receive a cash prize. Nine winners received $250 and the grand prize winner received $500. Many fans presented themselves in Fieri garb, with some even taking it a step further by sporting his signature red car, some of his favorite foods, and a "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" sign (per Twitter).
Each year, fans pull out all the stops, so we'd expect nothing less for this year's contest.