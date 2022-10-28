Guy Fieri Is Giving Away $750 In Halloween Costume Contest

Food Network is composed of a plethora of notable celebrity chefs. From Bobby Flay to Gordon Ramsay and Ina Garten to Rachael Ray, it's safe to say that more than a few culinary experts have made names for themselves on the station. However, only one of the channel's major stars is best known for his style.

Beyond his slew of successful series, numerous restaurants, and signature donkey sauce, one of Guy Fieri's most infamous features is his platinum blonde hair, which he normally wears in a dramatically spiked fashion. When Fieri burst onto the scene in 2006 after winning "Next Food Network Star," he already had his funky 'doo. While filming, viewers got accustomed to Fieri's unique clothing style, specifically his colorful flame bowling shirt, something he insists he actually loathes.

In fact, according to Sporkful, Fieri only made the shirt for his barbecue restaurant that he opened prior to his TV fame. Someone took a photo of him wearing the shirt and shared it with the internet, where it has haunted him ever since. Even though he may not like his stereotyped look, fans continue to eat it up. Amazon even has an extensive Guy Fieri Halloween costume section, replete with products that include the flame shirt, sun visors with spiked hair wigs, steel chain necklaces, and rectangle sunglasses.

This year, Fieri himself is offering quite a large chunk of change for anyone that can pull off the best Guy Fieri.