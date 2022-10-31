Salted Caramel Pancakes Are Now At Denny's For Its New Influencer Menu

Anyone using social media, be it Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or any other forum, is probably wildly aware of the effect social media influencers can have. Influencers have become so important to companies' marketing campaigns that 2017 was named "the year of the influencer [based on] their unprecedented proclivity for conversion and reach" (via Forbes).

Food companies have also been using influencer marketing to reach consumers. Chick-fil-A provided influencers with a user-specific loyalty card that afforded them the opportunity to eat one free meal per day and had fans chomping at the bit. According to TikTok influencer @ashleeonair, her post about loyalty cards went so viral that Chick-fil-A "[stopped] doing them and [gave] out gift cards" instead. Recently, Heinz promoted its Halloween-themed tomato blood ketchup with the help of TikTok influencer EJ Marcus, who dressed up as "a vegetarian vampire."

And Denny's is no different. Earlier this year, it announced that it would be releasing a Social Stars Influenced Menu and has already updated its items with new options from various social media stars. There's one in particular that Denny's probably hopes fans will go bananas for.