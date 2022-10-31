The Secret To West Virginia-Style Chili, According To Jeff Mauro - Exclusive

Autumn in New York is a great time for foodies, because every year, it means the return of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. The four-day festival features all your favorite Food Network chefs, and some of the highlights of the event are the culinary demonstrations they host throughout the weekend. This year's event was no different, featuring everyone from Andrew Zimmern to Michael Symon to Anne Burrell and so many more, showcasing their skills, teaching the festival-goers new culinary tricks, and having a blast along the way. Several of this year's demos featured cast members from one of the most beloved Food Network shows, "The Kitchen" — Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jeff Mauro, and Katie Lee Biegel were all on the roster.

We got the chance to catch up with Mauro at the event right before his culinary demo with Lee Biegel. However, he faced a slight hiccup and had to redirect when his fellow chef and co-star had to call out from the event at the last minute due to illness. That meant that Mauro was left to conduct their demo — and make both of their recipes — by himself. The two were planning to make a 3-foot-long chili dog, and while Mauro was all set to construct his part of the process (the delicious and meaty hot dog), he wasn't exactly prepared to whip up Katie Lee Biegel's signature hometown recipe, her West Virginia chili.

Speaking exclusively with Mashed, Jeff Mauro dished on his plan to handle the pressure and the secrets he's learned from his colleague for making a perfect pot of chili every time.