Michael Twitty's Biggest Food Influences Are So On Brand - Exclusive

With Michael Twitty's unique blend of story and recipes in his writing, it is no surprise that many of his influences come from early cooking shows. In our interview, Twitty named "Martin Yan, Justin Wilson, Graham Kerr, Nathalie Dupree, [and] Joan Nathan" as some of his biggest influences. These people each had their own shows — many related to Southern cuisine — that provided both food instruction and cultural documentation.

Twitty explained, "Nathalie Dupree had a show called 'New Southern Cooking.' For me in particular, that show was really extraordinary because it illuminated that part of my heritage. A lot of things that she talked about, my grandmother could have referred to. I would often watch the show without her and then run to ask her to verify the things that I had seen and heard on the show."

The show was incredibly impactful on Twitty, and as he built his food career years later, he could get in touch with and even befriend the person that had such an effect on him. "Many years later, I got to befriend Nathalie and stay in her house. It was really weird. I stayed with her a couple times ... Everything comes full circle," he said.