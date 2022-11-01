GBBO Fans Are In Shambles Over James Corden's Paul Hollywood Impression
"The Great British Bake Off" Season 13 is in full swing and it's as popular as ever. The season first aired in September on Channel 4 in the U.K. attracting 4.4 million viewers, per Metro, but the season hasn't been without its controversy, including a heartbreaking elimination during Custard Week and the Mexican Week episode that raised eyebrows for some.
One thing on the show that has remained constant is the presence of judge Paul Hollywood who, with his stern demeanor, piercing blue eyes, and discerning handshakes, has the ability to leave bakers either truly elated or completely distraught with his critiques. Some comedians have tried to imitate Hollywood, such as Beck Bennett on "Saturday Night Live" in 2016, but it was James Corden, host of "The Late Late Show" on CBS, who recently captured Hollywood's essence and in the process left fans practically rolling on the floor in laughter.
James Corden nailed his Paul Hollywood impression
Just in time for Halloween, "The Late Late Show" aired a skit mimicking "The Great British Bake Off"'s Halloween Edition featuring contestants Freddy Krueger, Pinhead, the girl from "The Exorcist," and thrown in for good measure and comedic gold, comedian Josh Gad (via YouTube). Host James Corden plays judge Paul Hollywood, challenging the contestants to make "the cake of their dreams" for the Showstopper challenge. Hilarity ensues: Corden supervises as the bakers prepare their cakes, giving scrutinizing glances and making judgy comments a la Hollywood. When judging the bakes, Corden sounds just like Hollywood, telling Gad "the consistency [of his cake] is interesting" and Pinhead "You took a risk; unfortunately it's just not paid off."
Fans are clapping in the YouTube comments for Corden's spot-on performance. "This was a freakin' hoot! Dead on!" wrote user Kallen868 while Bella Donna chimed in, "That was so funny!! I was giggling the entire time." Over on Instagram, audiences are laughing just as hard, such as one fan who commented, "you guys are always outdoing yourselves. This is hyper creative and hilarious!" and another who shared "Omg James!!!! You are an EXCELLENT Paul Hollywood."