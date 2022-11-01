GBBO Fans Are In Shambles Over James Corden's Paul Hollywood Impression

"The Great British Bake Off" Season 13 is in full swing and it's as popular as ever. The season first aired in September on Channel 4 in the U.K. attracting 4.4 million viewers, per Metro, but the season hasn't been without its controversy, including a heartbreaking elimination during Custard Week and the Mexican Week episode that raised eyebrows for some.

One thing on the show that has remained constant is the presence of judge Paul Hollywood who, with his stern demeanor, piercing blue eyes, and discerning handshakes, has the ability to leave bakers either truly elated or completely distraught with his critiques. Some comedians have tried to imitate Hollywood, such as Beck Bennett on "Saturday Night Live" in 2016, but it was James Corden, host of "The Late Late Show" on CBS, who recently captured Hollywood's essence and in the process left fans practically rolling on the floor in laughter.