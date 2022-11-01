Bobby Flay Teases Major Precedent In Triple Threat Finale

Fans who have been following along with the inaugural season of "Bobby's Triple Threat" know how intense the competition has been since its start. Bobby Flay's new Food Network production is an extra-difficult challenge, due to the fact that contestants need to face off against not one, but three celebrity chefs – Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio, and Tiffany Derry.

Nonetheless, a variety of this season's competitors have risen to the formidable task. Notable participants include "Iron Chef" winner Viet Pham and "Chopped" champion Adriana Urbina. Between cooking challenges ranging from crafting the best pasta to facing off to see who is the best chef in Washington D.C., these chefs have been through it all (via Food Network). Now, after six weeks on the air, there's only one thing left — the finale. In anticipation of the show's last episode of the season, host Bobby Flay released a major teaser to fans, in which one contestant will do things never seen before.