Emma Chamberlain Puts Dates And Vanilla Beans In Homemade Peanut Butter

Social media superstar Emma Chamberlain recently appeared on the viral hit show "Hot Ones" on the First We Feast YouTube channel. While taking on the "Wings of Death" challenge, she discusses various topics with the host. She waxed on everything from her podcast "Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain" to her thoughts on becoming a meme, and Jack Harlow. But it was her discussion on how she likes her peanut butter that piqued our interest. Before we dive into that, though, it's essential to have a bit of backstory on Chamberlain's rise to fame.

Chamberlain began filming YouTube vlogs in 2017 and quickly garnered attention due to her unique and unconventional style at the time (via TIME). At the tender age of 21, she has amassed a YouTube following of over 11 million subscribers (via YouTube) and worked with numerous luxury brands such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton. She even launched her own coffee company in 2018, appropriately titled Chamberlain Coffee (via Daily Coffee News).

With a following as large as hers, it is reasonable to expect Chamberlain's opinions to influence how people discuss a topic.