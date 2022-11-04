Here's How You Can Get A Free Whole Turkey From BJ's Wholesale
Thanksgiving hosts are going to need all the help they can get this holiday season, thanks to high food prices that are driving up the cost of grocery staples such as meat, dairy, and eggs. Turkey prices are also skyrocketing, thanks to a massive bout many flocks had with avian influenza, per the CDC.
A Wells Fargo report on the cost of Thanksgiving staples recommended that shoppers purchase their birds early this year. Otherwise, you might wind up with a too-small or too-large turkey, as the prime pickings get snapped up early. As the cost per pound is going to be higher than normal by about 23%, this could make a huge difference in your Thanksgiving bill.
Fortunately, some retailers are taking some of the sting out of holiday shopping by offering coupons and other promotions. And BJ'S Wholesale Club is leading the charge with a deal that really gobbles.
All the details on the BJ's turkey deal
BJ's Wholesale Club is offering a free (fresh or frozen, but NOT organic) Butterball whole turkey to members from now until November 10, per a company press release. Members must spend $150 in a single transaction (before taxes) to qualify for the free turkey coupon. Shoppers must also have a digital account with the retailer, and the promotion is good for either online or in-store purchases. The coupon will be available in digital form only, accessible via the BJ's website or mobile app.
Then, the coupon must be redeemed between November 12 and 23. Don't take your sweet time getting there, though, as the offer is only good "while supplies last." (Don't try to show up on November 24, either, because the chain will be closed for the holiday.)
It's also worth noting that the coupon is good for up to $25 toward the turkey, so don't expect it to be a 30-pounder. Still, $25 is better than nothing in these expensive times we live in.