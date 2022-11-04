Here's How You Can Get A Free Whole Turkey From BJ's Wholesale

Thanksgiving hosts are going to need all the help they can get this holiday season, thanks to high food prices that are driving up the cost of grocery staples such as meat, dairy, and eggs. Turkey prices are also skyrocketing, thanks to a massive bout many flocks had with avian influenza, per the CDC.

A Wells Fargo report on the cost of Thanksgiving staples recommended that shoppers purchase their birds early this year. Otherwise, you might wind up with a too-small or too-large turkey, as the prime pickings get snapped up early. As the cost per pound is going to be higher than normal by about 23%, this could make a huge difference in your Thanksgiving bill.

Fortunately, some retailers are taking some of the sting out of holiday shopping by offering coupons and other promotions. And BJ'S Wholesale Club is leading the charge with a deal that really gobbles.