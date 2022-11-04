Ina Garten's Husband Jeffrey Sent Yet Another NSFW Text To The Wrong Person

In a time when the U.S. Census Bureau says that nearly half of marriages end in divorce (via Brides.com), Ina and Jeffrey Garten's half-century of love is impressive and inspiring. On Dec. 22, the couple will celebrate 54 years of being husband and wife (per People). But while the Gartens' successful marriage seems to be nothing short of perfect, that's not to say the pair hasn't faced adversity during their relationship, either.

Just one year after saying their "I do's," Jeffrey was deployed to Thailand for a year, putting thousands of miles between him and his new bride. However, through the power of words, the pair were able to keep their love alive. "I wrote to Ina every single day," he told People in 2018. Long distance came for the Barefoot Contessa and her hubby again in the 1980s when Jeffrey was relocated to Tokyo for work, but their communication continued to remain strong through letters that Jeffrey would fax to his wife.

Now, thanks to the advancement of technology, Ina and Jeffrey are able to stay in contact easier than ever. "When we're not together, I'll send her five or six texts per day," he explained to People, noting that he loves "envision[ing] where she is" throughout the day. However, he may want to start doing a little less envisioning and more double-checking of his messages, as yet another one of his spicy texts has gone to the wrong recipient. Yikes.