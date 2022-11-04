Ina Garten's Husband Jeffrey Sent Yet Another NSFW Text To The Wrong Person
In a time when the U.S. Census Bureau says that nearly half of marriages end in divorce (via Brides.com), Ina and Jeffrey Garten's half-century of love is impressive and inspiring. On Dec. 22, the couple will celebrate 54 years of being husband and wife (per People). But while the Gartens' successful marriage seems to be nothing short of perfect, that's not to say the pair hasn't faced adversity during their relationship, either.
Just one year after saying their "I do's," Jeffrey was deployed to Thailand for a year, putting thousands of miles between him and his new bride. However, through the power of words, the pair were able to keep their love alive. "I wrote to Ina every single day," he told People in 2018. Long distance came for the Barefoot Contessa and her hubby again in the 1980s when Jeffrey was relocated to Tokyo for work, but their communication continued to remain strong through letters that Jeffrey would fax to his wife.
Now, thanks to the advancement of technology, Ina and Jeffrey are able to stay in contact easier than ever. "When we're not together, I'll send her five or six texts per day," he explained to People, noting that he loves "envision[ing] where she is" throughout the day. However, he may want to start doing a little less envisioning and more double-checking of his messages, as yet another one of his spicy texts has gone to the wrong recipient. Yikes.
Garten was a good sport about the situation
Jeffrey, you've got some 'splaining to do! During an appearance on the November 7 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Food Network star Ina Garten revealed that her hubby accidentally shot off a racy text message to someone other than his wife. "My dear friend, who's also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, 'You're gonna be delicious tonight,' and it went to her," the Barefoot Contessa explained (via Entertainment Tonight). "She was like 'Woah.' She sent back, 'I don't think this was meant for me.'"
The cookbook author didn't seem concerned about the NSFW message going to her pal, which, given the situation, may be a bit of a shock. However, considering how she reacted the last time Jeffrey accidentally sent a flirty text to the wrong woman, Garten's lack of anger shouldn't be surprising. In fact, the last time this happened, the celeb chef told her friend Katie Couric that she thought the woman who did receive Jeffrey's text was probably "a little jealous" of their relationship. How funny is that?
According to a One Poll survey published in September, the average American has sent six intimate messages or photos to the wrong person (via Study Finds). While that means Mr. Garten is far from alone in his blunder, it probably wouldn't hurt for him to take another look at the number in the recipient field before hitting send.