McDonald's Customers Are Disappointed With Its New Burger And McFlurry Announcement

Reddit is the place to go to discuss anything, including the best drive-thru chains and quick eats around the world. It's where folks can praise the new Krispy Kreme Thanksgiving Mini Pie Doughnuts or celebrate the return of Taco Bell's Enchirito. It's also where people went to vent their frustration with McDonald's "uncreative" menu items.

In the thread about the smoky quarter pounder and fudge McFlurry, the major complaint was that McDonald's wasn't doing anything new. The top-voted comment summed up many people's feelings, which is that McDonald's, "used to come out with new menu items pretty regularly, now it's just a sauce. This all already exists." Another person echoed the same disgust, saying, "All the interesting items are on the other side of the world. Here we get the same old stuff with a marketing twist."

Another person didn't even feel one of these items was a valid marketing ploy, asking, "Can't you add fudge to an oreo mcflurry anyways?" (The answer is yes.) Throughout the thread, others agreed that the two items weren't unique enough to add any value to the menu. It seems it's going to take more to pull fans away from their holiday favorites than these two releases.