TikTok Is Gushing Over Buddy Valastro's Nod To Taylor Swift

Buddy Valastro poked fun at his "rival" on TikTok in an unexpected way — by using the Taylor Swift song "Karma" from her recently released album "Midnights." He posted a video ago with overlay text that read, "When I'm competing against my rival and their cake falls over on their way to the judges' table." Valastro began striking a series of poses that together looked like a hilarious dance. He spread and then folded his arms as if bragging, blew the camera a kiss, and appeared to fling imaginary hair behind his head. Though Valastro didn't name any cake makers, some commenters brought up his onscreen rival Duff Goldman from "Buddy vs. Duff."

The lyrics playing in the background were "Karma is my boyfriend. Karma is a god. Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend. Karma's a relaxing thought" (per Genius). His caption also referenced the lyrics: "Me and karma vibe like that!" "Karma" ranked No. 9 on Swift's history-making list of top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. So it's not surprising that people noticed Valastro's choice of song. "Buddy's a swiftie?! YESSSSS," one TikToker wrote. Another comment read, "Slay Buddy slay. Taylor's version of Buddy." Additionally, fans expressed their love for the baker, writing, "This man cannot get any better I'm in aw," and "My two favorites finally colliding."