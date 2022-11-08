TikTok Is Gushing Over Buddy Valastro's Nod To Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a lot going for her lately. Upon the release of her recent album "Midnights," the singer became the first artist ever to occupy each of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 list (per Billboard). The hit track "Anti-Hero," which took first place on the chart, racked up 59.7 million streams and had an airplay audience of 32 million in its first week. This was the ninth song in her career to sit atop the charts.
Whether it's in an apparent effort to stay up-to-date with the latest celebrity trends, just to have fun, or because Swifties get hungry, too, big names in the world of food took notice, and social media platforms have been alive with "Midnights" references. Shake Shack associated each of its menu items with a Swift album on Twitter. "Mayor of Flavortown" Guy Fieri made a parody of Swift's album cover, calling it "Flavors" and replacing her face with his. And a few days ago, "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro channeled Swift on TikTok to relate one of her new songs to his career in the cooking industry.
Valastro referenced Swift's new song Karma
Buddy Valastro poked fun at his "rival" on TikTok in an unexpected way — by using the Taylor Swift song "Karma" from her recently released album "Midnights." He posted a video ago with overlay text that read, "When I'm competing against my rival and their cake falls over on their way to the judges' table." Valastro began striking a series of poses that together looked like a hilarious dance. He spread and then folded his arms as if bragging, blew the camera a kiss, and appeared to fling imaginary hair behind his head. Though Valastro didn't name any cake makers, some commenters brought up his onscreen rival Duff Goldman from "Buddy vs. Duff."
The lyrics playing in the background were "Karma is my boyfriend. Karma is a god. Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend. Karma's a relaxing thought" (per Genius). His caption also referenced the lyrics: "Me and karma vibe like that!" "Karma" ranked No. 9 on Swift's history-making list of top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. So it's not surprising that people noticed Valastro's choice of song. "Buddy's a swiftie?! YESSSSS," one TikToker wrote. Another comment read, "Slay Buddy slay. Taylor's version of Buddy." Additionally, fans expressed their love for the baker, writing, "This man cannot get any better I'm in aw," and "My two favorites finally colliding."