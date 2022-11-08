Bobby Flay On The 'Vicious Cycle' Of Restaurant Economic Survival

While Food Network fans watch episodes of "Beat Bobby Flay," many people long to enjoy a taste of his dishes at Bobby Flay's restaurants. The popular celebrity chef has created a restaurant empire that includes both high-end and casual restaurants. Given his long career, Flay has seen both the highs and lows within the industry.

During a recent appearance on "CNN This Morning," Flay commented that the restaurant is a daily focus group about how people feel about the economy. He went on to explain that he has seen this type of consumer "tightening of the wallet" during previous economic plights in the past. His current cautionary tone seems different than his earlier takes on a restaurant's approach to the fluctuation of food, labor, and other business costs.

In 2014, Flay told CNBC that it can be difficult to make it in the restaurant business. During that economic downturn, Flay chose not to pass on food inflation costs to the guests by raising menu prices, specifically stating that he would take the loss because "I don't want to scare the consumer away by raising prices." Although that stance worked eight years ago, it appears that Flay has a new perspective on the real costs consumers are willing to pay for a dinner at one of his restaurants. Whether or not his decision is one of economic survival or just a sign of the time remains to be seen.