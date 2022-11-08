Facebook Is Freaking Out Over Costco's Chicken Breast Price Drop

If you frequent Costco, there are likely many reasons that keep you coming back to the grocery giant. In addition to wanting to use up your annual $60+ membership fee, the wholesale, bulk, and specialty items that the chain stocks may also make you enjoy shopping there.

While some customers might immediately flock to Costco's rotisserie chicken as a top item, the Just Bare breaded chicken breast chunks are a close second. Last year, Costco upset fans with an unexpected shortage of the nuggets, most likely due to trouble keeping up with the high demand. Unfortunately, fans of the frozen chicken haven't been able to catch a break as of late: In light of this year's record high inflation rate, the current price of the Costco chicken nuggets has shoppers outraged. Some Redditors remember the days when the chicken sold for just $11, versus a $21 price tag over the summer.

But as the classic saying goes, what goes up must come down. While it was a hard summer for Just Bare chicken breast chunk lovers, Costco has dropped the price of the popular frozen find for the fall and winter season.