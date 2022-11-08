MOOYAH Is Now Offering A White Chocolate Peppermint Shake

Just because the weather is getting colder doesn't mean you need to stop eating and drinking frozen desserts. In fact, there's ice cream made just for the holiday season. Recently, Salt & Straw rolled out Thanksgiving flavors that are more unconventional for ice cream, like Parker House Rolls with Buttercream and Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce. But for those people who prefer holiday classics, there are ice cream treats that might taste like gingerbread or other Christmas cookies. For example, Shake Shack announced its holiday milkshake flavors, and the fan-favorite Christmas Cookie Shake is back on the menu.

Now, there's another milkshake joining the market for the holidays that focuses on chocolate and peppermint, and it will be on MOOYAH menus from now until the end of December. According to a press release shared with Mashed, MOOYAH customers will be able to order a limited-time White Chocolate Peppermint Shake. This minty milkshake costs $5.49 for the smaller size and $6.99 for a larger milkshake.