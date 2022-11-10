Popeyes Is Returning To South Korea After Two Years

Fried chicken is a universally loved dish. According to Insider, it's a comfort food staple in many countries, with each culture putting its own unique spin on the bird. Chinese-style fried chicken is bursting with spicy red chili peppers, while Italian-style fried chicken, dubbed pollo alla Milanese, is thinly sliced, breaded, and fried. Southern fried chicken, of course, is the style most popularized in the U.S. and involves dredging various cuts of chicken in a thick coating, then deep-frying until crispy.

While there's nothing quite like homemade fried chicken, the ubiquity of chicken joints has certainly made it tempting for people to hit the drive-thru when a sandwich craving strikes. People have strong feelings about the best fried chicken places in America, while fast food chains remain in stiff competition with the infamous fried chicken wars.

Many people agree that Popeyes has the best fried chicken of any national chain. Known very well throughout the U.S. for its Louisiana-style offerings, Popeyes had been relatively slow to expand in the international market — until recently. The chain first expanded outside of the States in 1984 with a location in Toronto, followed by stores in Malaysia in 1991. After its successful chicken sandwich launch in 2019, Popeyes set its sights on capturing new customers in China, India, Nepal, and other countries, per Forbes. Most recently, though, it's heading back to a familiar international market.