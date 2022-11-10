What Contestants Really Eat On Hell's Kitchen, According To Alex Najar - Exclusive

It's hard to argue that "Hell's Kitchen" is not, in many ways, all about the drama. But at its core, we all know it's really about — the food. The longstanding show has seen dozens of hopeful chefs put their best plate forward in the hopes of impressing the formidable Gordon Ramsay. And along the way we have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly –- as contestants put everything on the line.

Fans of the show have witnessed the chefs serve up thousands of plates of food during hundreds of episodes over the last 20-plus seasons of the show. Dinner service in the Hell's Kitchen restaurant is a focal point of each episode and each round of the competition. So more than anything, viewers get to see what's being served up on those plates, and all the sweat, tears, and often blood, that goes into each and every service. And while it's no mystery what the dinner guests, or the judges, are eating on "Hell's Kitchen," have you ever wondered what the competitors themselves get fed? It's no secret the cast members all live together in a dorm during the course of filming, but what does that mean for how they eat when they aren't busy cooking for the cameras?

After cooking under such high stakes while competing on "Hell's Kitchen," you might assume that the last thing any of the contestants want to do is make a meal for themselves. But that's exactly what they've got to do. And Mashed got the inside details from current season 21 contestant, Alex Najar. In an exclusive interview, Najar dished on exactly what the food situation is like behind the scenes on "Hell's Kitchen," and gave some insight on how the contestants stay fueled throughout the competition.