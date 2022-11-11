The Hardest Part Of Filming Cupcake Wars And Sugar Rush For Candace Nelson - Exclusive

Unlike her cupcakes, there is no sugar-coating the time or energy needed to build your own business. But if the grind is inevitable, at least — Nelson assured Mashed — "There is light on the other side." Nelson's commitment to Sprinkles hit hardest when it took time away from her boys. "Whenever I was spending weeks away from my family, when my kids were really young and I was filming, it was hard," Nelson reflected. "The days that I left for set and they were still asleep and I came back and they were already in bed and I felt like I missed a day of their life, that was really hard for me."

The pastry chef and entrepreneur says she found balance "over a period of time, not within a day." If "Cupcake Wars" or "Sugar Rush" was all-consuming, after a season wrapped, Nelson would do a 180. "What was great was after filming, I doubled down on being present with them and showing up at all of their classroom parties and doing special things," Nelson told Mashed. "[I] held steadfast to the idea that I was modeling a certain work ethic for them and that in itself was important."

Candace Nelson's new book, Sweet Success: A Simple Recipe to Turn Your Passion into Profit came out on November 8.