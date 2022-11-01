Sprinkles' Candace Nelson On Baking For Oprah, Gluten-Free Tips, And More - Exclusive Interview

You talk about your breakthrough moment as getting a call from "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to bring 350 cupcakes ... That must have been such an overwhelming time in your career.

Oprah had been so inspiring to me in terms of getting off the couch when I was unemployed, and there wasn't the vast universe of resources available to me at that time that there is now in terms of podcasts and all of these masterminds and these courses and all these things you can do to get inspired. There weren't a ton of female entrepreneurs out there to even use as a model.

I found inspiration through "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and through "The Martha Stewart Show." For this to happen, for Harpo Studios to call and say, "Oprah loves your cupcakes and wants you on the show," was [a] full circle moment for me. I was like, "What? How did this happen? I used to be on the couch watching her show and now I am getting on a red-eye with my cupcakes because she loves them and she's going to tell the world about them."

The experience was funny because it was ... January and we'd just gotten through our first holiday season. We were completely exhausted because we'd done all of the gift-giving for all of the major studios and agencies. In LA, a lot of people were on cleanses, so it was a brief moment of peace and quiet and we were able to catch a breath. Sure enough, it was late in the day, we were turning off the ovens, starting to clean up, thinking we were going to actually go home at a reasonable time for once and the phone comes in and our caller ID says, "Harpo Studios."

I figured if she had a studio in Santa Monica, maybe they were calling for delivery, but it was one of those producers saying that those cupcakes had to be in Chicago the next day. I was like, "Hold one moment, please. Fire up the ovens! Turn those back on, we need them!" It's one of those moments where you say yes. You're not sure how you're going to do it, but you say yes because there's no other answer to give. [We had to] explain to her that we couldn't possibly give our cupcakes over to a courier. They couldn't go underneath the plane, they'd get squashed. We hand-carried them — my husband, his brother, myself — on a red-eye to Chicago and protected them with our lives.

The next day, we were backstage watching Oprah shower our company with praise. It was a love letter to Sprinkles. She talked about how Barbara Streisand had sent them to her. We had this double whammy of Barbra Streisand's endorsement with Oprah Winfrey's endorsement ... being in her presence is an out-of-body experience anyway, so it was really magical.