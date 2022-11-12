TikTok Is In Awe Of David Dobriks's New Pizza Shop Dance Party Feature

Vlogger and TikToker David Dobrik didn't make a name for himself as a food celebrity, though he did test a trick for stacking McFlurries on other McDonald's cups in a TikTok that went viral. There was also the time when he and his Vlog Squad got a giant pizza that could fit on top of a Smart car but not inside it (via YouTube). But his love of pizza might be even bigger.

For years, he has worked with his long-time friend and business partner Ilya Fedorovich to build a restaurant and the right pizza to go with it. "​​It's tavern-style pizza, so it's really cracker-thin. And the sauce is very sweet. We drip this honey glaze over it," he told Forbes. In addition to the pizza, Blue Moon ice cream is on the menu, which was inspired by his Chicago roots. When Dobrik announced that he was opening a new pizza restaurant in Hollywood called Doughbrik's, he caused a buzz but not just because of the punny name. As he explained on TikTok, each time someone buys a whole pizza from Doughbrik's, they receive a token coin. That coin can either be used to get a free scoop of ice cream or initiate a dance party in the shop. The announcement inspired some interesting reactions.