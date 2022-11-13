Duff Goldman's Favorite Holiday Food Memories Are All About Purim

From decorating cookies with friends and family to exchanging presents on Christmas Eve, there are many traditions that make holidays special. For most people, food plays a big part in these traditions. While more than 36% of people say they enjoy the classic honey-glazed ham as their holiday dish, Christmas dinner looks different all around the world.

We can only imagine what delicious dishes celebrity chefs whip up around the holiday season, and we already know Michael Symon's holiday traditions, which include meat and prime rib. Now, thanks to social media, we know a bit more about Duff Goldman's holiday traditions — past and present. In a recent tweet, Food Network shared a video where the stars in the upcoming holiday movie "A Gingerbread Christmas" talked about some of their favorite seasonal traditions.

Goldman who plays a role in the film, shares that one of his newer and current traditions is getting a Christmas tree, and he says that he gets a really tall tree. Later in the video, the celebrity baker does a bit more reminiscing on his past, and talks about how much he enjoyed Purim.