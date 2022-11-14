Stuffing Pants Are Triumphantly Returning For Stove Top's 50th Anniversary

Thanksgiving dinner is all about indulgence and gluttony. Between the turkey, sides, cranberry, stuffing, and dessert, you're guaranteed to be feeling as stuffed as the bird. Insider reports that Americans eat between 2,500 and 4,500 calories during the Thanksgiving meal. Compare this to the daily average calorie consumption of about 2,000 calories and it's no surprise why you may come away feeling a bit heavier. No one wants to be uncomfortable at the table, and luckily there are some solutions to help make you feel better while partaking in the holiday meal.

For those 21 and over, Southern Comfort offers drinking pants to ease the pressure of Thanksgiving dinner. The drinking pants come with a side pocket for a shot glass for when the dinner conversations get a little too heated. The pants also come with a stretchy waistband to ensure that eating and drinking don't get in the way of comfort. Some people want to look their best on Thanksgiving and in 2020 Stove Top released a stuffing-themed smoking jacket. The outside of the red velvet jacket looks like most other smoking jackets, but the interior is lined with a savory stuffing pattern (per Dude). The matching pocket square ensures your mouth will stay clean and gravy free.

This year, Stove Top is celebrating Thanksgiving by helping customers stay comfortable throughout the entire meal.