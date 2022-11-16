GBBO Fans Are Thrilled Over Last-Minute Star Baker Clinch

The Star Baker from the Season 13 semi-finals of the "The Great British Bake Off" hasn't gotten quite as much attention as his fellow contestants.

He's been a far cry from Janusz, for example, who's constantly making fans laugh on TikTok and with his antics in the baking tent. Then there's Carole, who had Twitter heartbroken after her breakdown during Biscuit Week, and Sandro, who attracted viewers with no interest in baking to watch GBBO purely for his charm (via Twitter).

This contestant did, along with Rebs, have fans wondering about the state of their health when they missed Bread Week due to sickness — starting a larger conversation about the fairness of bakers being absent from challenges (via Distractify). Still, his quiet demeanor, combined with the fact that he's not so active on social media, has led him to be more on the fringes of the conversation about this season of GBBO. In real life, he is a salsa-dancing electronics engineer and "space nerd" who bakes, per the show's website. He kept a low profile in the tent — that is, until the semi-final, when he deftly reminded fans of his presence and why he had made it so far in the competition.