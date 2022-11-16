The Worst Dish Joel McHale Has Tasted On Crime Scene Kitchen - Exclusive

Apple pie is perhaps one of the most all-American dishes out there — but the one Joel McHale had to taste on Season 1 of "Crime Scene Kitchen" was anything but. In fact, you could argue it was downright unpatriotic. He told Mashed, "The worst dish I can say was an apple pie that was soup." It was made by a baker team during Episode 6, where the groups were competing in the first round to recreate some kind of mystery pie.

As if the thought of a liquid pie doesn't have your stomach churning enough, McHale added insult to injury, describing the mess as "raw eggs floating ... we were drinking raw eggs." On top of that, he said, "The crust [fell] apart and deflat[ed], and then it's sloshing around." Thankfully, for the sake of this increasingly horrifying mental image, McHale's detailed description of the epic fail ended there, other than him pointing out the obvious: "It's not what you expect when you cut into your mom's apple pie."

While McHale noted, "I felt so bad for the guys," as they had to go through the embarrassing process of presenting their pie to the judges only for it to collapse into a puddle, we certainly feel worse for anyone who had to eat a bite, even if it was all in the name of entertainment.

Check out the latest from Joel McHale on his Instagram, and get the Chief Happy Hour Officer's best cocktail tips and recipes by checking out Q Mixers.