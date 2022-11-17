JoJo Siwa's Favorite Comfort Foods That Remind Her Of Home - Exclusive

Siwa explained that when it comes to her favorite types of food that make her think of home, she loves Thanksgiving fare made at family gatherings. "My mom makes this incredible meal called chicken and broccoli that we are all obsessed with," she said. "It's this amazing casserole. It's been in her family for years, and we actually eat it with cranberry jelly, which is so funny. It's literally our favorite. Those would probably be my favorites."

And when it comes time to reach for her favorite side dish on Turkey Day, the "Dancing with the Stars" competitor opts for a classic. "I'm a green bean casserole girl — love a green bean casserole," Siwa admitted. "I love stuffing. It's a newfound love." The star explained that she tried stuffing for the first time last year after being talked into trying it by a friend and really enjoyed it. "She convinced my brain to be able to try anything, so we tried it and we love it."

To duet with Ocean Spray's #jigglewithus campaign, you can visit JoJo Siwa's TikTok.