The Story Behind Ina Garten's 'Disaster' Of A First Date With Jeffrey

We can't possibly talk about Ina Garten without also talking about her husband, Jeffrey. Today we know the pair as the ultimate power couple, living a private life at their East Hampton home. You only need to see them once to get the feeling they've been together forever, and honestly, that's not too far from the truth.

According to Insider, Ina and Jeffrey have been married for 54 years, but were together an additional four years before tying the knot. In fact, the couple met when Ina was only 16, and Jeffrey was 18. Sounds like a fairytale, right?

While not even Ina and Jeffrey are immune to obstacles — the couple powered through Jeffrey's military stint and his frequent business trips to Tokyo, as well as Ina's dive into the world of TV cooking — through it all Jeffrey and Ina Garten have a successful marriage. Better yet, they can now laugh about the experiences they've shared, including what Ina describes as a "disaster" of a first date.